Red Sox take a measured approach in their deployment of reliever Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock remains a great find for the Red Sox. In 31 innings pitched, the Sox reliever has a 1.74 ERA to go along with 32 strikeouts and a 1.161 WHIP. The Red Sox have been measured in their approach with Whitlock, picking their spots and deploying him in high-leverage situations.

Garrett Whitlock pitched two scoreless innings in the Red Sox’ 6-5 win Friday. The righthanded reliever earned his second win of the season after he tossed two scoreless frames and struck out three, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on three pitches. It was just the seventh time this year that Guerrero struck out on the minimum.

But the Red Sox want to make sure they stay away from using Whitlock in games where he just might face a batter or two in those high-leverage situations. Instead, they have put together another plan moving forward.

“I actually spoke to [chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom] about this, and it makes sense,” manager Alex Cora said before Saturday night’s game against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

“Instead of using him one inning here and one inning there, we can use him twice a week or three times a week for multiple innings,” Cora said. “And he’s actually given us more innings and more high-leverage situations. So hopefully, we can accomplish that.”

Red Sox pitchers have thrown 43 innings in their last 11 games leading up to Saturday’s contest, which ranked seventh in baseball over that span. With the Sox starters struggling in their most recent turn through the rotation , collecting a combined 9.27 ERA, the bullpen has been taxed.

The Red Sox, as a result, have had to address those circumstances by adjusting their approach with their bullpen and their usage of Whitlock, too.

With the Sox down a couple of minor league righthanders — namely Eduard Bazardo and Tanner Houck — the multiple inning role for Whitlock is important. Cora also mentioned the Sox might consider utilizing Matt Andriese in a similar role as Whitlock.

“If these two guys can actually give us multiple innings in different parts of the week, everybody’s going to benefit,” Cora said. “That’s the way we mapped it out.”

Bogaerts rests again

Xander Bogaerts (left knee soreness) sat out a second straight day Saturday. Bogaerts was injured during the last game of the Astros series Thursday when he banged his knee on the dirt on an Alex Bregman single. Cora originally said that there was a strong chance Bogaerts would be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game, but that might not be the case.

“He’s doing OK,” Cora said. “He’s going to get treatment. Obviously, stay away from him today. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. I’m not in a rush on this one because of how important he is.”

Bogaerts still hasn’t tested his knee running.

“He has to go through the whole process and we’ll know more a little bit later on in the day,” Cora said.

A positive step

Houck has been out since the beginning of May with a sore flexor muscle but is making progress. Houck threw an up and down bullpen session and the next step for him will be to face hitters.

“Now I think it’s facing hitters,” Cora reiterated. “And then the next step we’ll see if we can get him into games.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.