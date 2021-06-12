Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon softball puts it together, stuns previously unbeaten Bishop Feehan

“The kids were ecstatic,” co-coach Stephen McGovern said. “It was wonderful to have them have this feeling after so many games this year that were not great.”

The Saint Joseph Prep/Matignon co-op softball team ended No. 5 Bishop Feehan’s undefeated run, thanks to three home runs from Bridget Anderson and a complete game from Anne Feininger in an 8-7 victory Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Catholic Central Cup.

This was Feininger’s second consecutive complete game after going the distance Friday in a play-in game against Bishop Fenwick.

The host Shamrocks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning before the Phoenix’s rally began when Anderson hit her first home run in the third inning. Anderson’s second homer was a two-run bomb in the fifth inning that was quickly followed by a three-run home run from Kaila Penrose.

The Phoenix entered the final frame with an 8-5 lead and, with the tying run on third and two outs, Feininger scooped a ground ball and delivered it to first base to seal the win.

Apponequet 13, Old Rochester 11 — Jillian Rogers struck out 16 batters, and also had a double, triple and two RBIs for the Lakers (6-2) as they picked up the South Coast Conference win. Liz Cabral (2-for-4) also plated four runs for the visitors.

Latin Academy 6, Boston English 1 — Freshman Emma Joyce hit a grand slam to propel the Dragons (16-3) to the Boston City League semifinal win.

Melrose 11, Winchester 4 — After falling to Winchester by double digits in a preseason scrimmage, the Red Raiders (6-6) responded with a victory in the consolation round of the Middlesex League Tournament. “It just shows what a complete improvement this season has been,” Melrose coach Kelly O’Neill said. The Centrella sisters, Adriana and Sophia, each went 4-for-4 at the plate, and Adriana belted a home run. Cassie Sleeper pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Baseball

Apponequet 1, Old Rochester 0 — Tanner Audyatis tossed a complete game two-hitter and the Lakers (7-2) won the low-scoring South Coast Conference duel.

BC High 2, St. John’s Prep 0 — The 13th-ranked Eagles (8-6) plated a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning and senior lefthander Shea Sprague scattered six hits over 7⅔ innings, fanning 13 with no walks to silence No. 4 Prep (10-3) in the semifinals of the Catholic Conference tournament.

With one out in the top of the eighth, senior Tim Wagner doubled and classmate Dan Scolaro produced an RBI single. DH Paul Terry followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Niko Brini followed with a sac fly to left field for the 2-0 cushion.

BC High will play at top seed Xaverian in Monday’s final at 4.

Bourne 7, Seekonk 6 — Aiden Elmore led the Canalmen (3-5) with two hits and three RBIs in a South Coast Conference win.

Malden 6, Everett 5 — With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Brandon McMann took a walk, sending home Ezechiel Noelsaint for a walkoff win in the Greater Boston League tournament. The game marked the third extra-innings contest for the Tornadoes (6-7) in seven days, and in that stretch, Malden has played five straight days.

“It’s been a real grind of a stretch this week with so many games, but it’s great to see how resilient our team has been and how they stuck together,” Malden coach Steve Freker said.

McMann finished the day 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and pitched five innings, allowing just three hits. Junior Shai Cohen entered in relief for the last four innings, allowing just one run.

Middleborough 8, Abington 1 — Middleborough (14-0) took home the South Shore League Cup, led by Connor Perry (2 for 3, 2 RBI). Middleborough ran up seven runs in the second inning to take an 8-1 lead and cruised from there thanks to a combined three-hitter for Justin Plausky, Shayne Quersher, and Nate Tullish.

Newburyport 5, Triton 0 — Junior Jack Fehlner led the Clippers to the Spofford Tournament championship, throwing a complete game gem, scattering four hits and striking out four. Fehlner and senior Jake Buontempo each hit solo home runs for Newburyport (11-4).

Xaverian 8, Catholic Memorial 0 — The top-ranked Hawks (11-1) are headed to the Catholic Conference Tournament final after shutting out the visitors in their third matchup against the Knights this season. A May 17 loss to Catholic Memorial was the only blemish on Xaverian’s otherwise perfect record, and six shutout innings in under 70 pitches from senior Ryan Douglas helped the Hawks win the season series and advance to a championship showdown against No. 13 BC High.

The Hawks’ leadoff hitter, senior Henry Fleckner (3 for 3), reached base in the first inning and eventually came around to score the first run of the matchup. Later in the game, a hit-and-run by Liam Foley moved Fleckner from first to third before Fleckner scored his second run of the game in an inning that coach Gerry Lambert said gave his team control of the matchup.

With his three-hit performance Saturday, Fleckner has a hit in all 12 of Xaverian’s games this year.

“He has been a real spark plug for us all year,” Lambert said. “His average is ginormous.”

Boys’ lacrosse

BC High 10, Xaverian 9 — The No. 4 Eagles (10-2) held on despite a late surge from Xaverian (5-7) to advance to the Catholic Conference Tournament title game.

Bridgewater-Raynham 9, Old Rochester 8 — Senior attackman Tim Keefe scored with 1 second left for the Trojans (10-3). B-R came from behind three times in the fourth quarter to set up Keefe’s last-second dramatics. Junior Ryan Breheny led the Trojans with four goals in the nonleague thriller.

Medfield 17, Dover-Sherborn 7 — Rob Spaeth led the hosts with six goals and the No. 7 Warriors (12-1) prevailed in the top-10 Tri-Valley League matchup against the ninth-ranked Raiders.

Newburyport 8, Triton 7 — St. Louis University commit Kennedy Heath netted the overtime winner to lift the Clippers (11-1) to the Cape Ann Kinney Division title. Ryan Cottone (4 goals, 2 assists) and Oliver Pons (2 goals, 1 assist) each had multi-point games, while Colin McLoy went 19 for 20 on faceoffs.

North Andover 12, Central Catholic 8 — Senior captain John Drew stopped 17 shots in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. The Scarlet Knights (10-3) also scored double-digit goals for the seventh time this year thanks to strong outings from senior captain Steven Ferullo (6 goals, 2 assists), junior Jack Ferullo (2 goals, 2 assists), and junior Ollie Litster (2 goals, 2 assists).

Norwell 10, Cohasset 7 — Griffin Vetrano (5 goals) and John Mullen (16-1 at the faceoff X) propelled the Clippers (10-3) to the South Shore League Cup championship win. Maxwell Maiellano also had three goals for No. 17 Norwell.

Reading 13, Winchester 5 — Senior captain Matt Blasi rifled in seven goals and assisted on another to lead the No. 12 Rockets (12-0) to the Middlesex League Tournament semifinal win.

St. John’s Prep 16, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5 — The Eagles (12-1) punched their ticket to the Catholic Conference Tournament championship with 10 different scorers. Tommy Sarni (3 goals, assist), Jimmy Ayers (2 goals, 3 assists), Luke Surette (2 goals, assist), Tyee Ambrosh (2 goals), Charlie Wilmot (goal, 3 assists), and Michael Kelly (goal, assist) all recorded multi-point games for St. John’s Prep. The Eagles dominated faceoffs as well, as Owen Umansky (6 for 7), Graham Tyson (10 for 12), and Chris Esposito (3 for 4) combined to go 19 for 23 from the X. Prep will host BC High in Monday’s final at 4.

Wakefield 9, Melrose 8 — The Warriors (9-3) will face off against Reading in the Middlesex League Tournament final after an overtime win over the Red Raiders.

Girls’ lacrosse

Apponequet 12, Greater New Bedford 1 — Abby Vincent (5 goals) and Emilia Keane (3 goals) led the Lakers (5-3) to the victory the South Coast Conference showdown.

Masconomet 20, Beverly 5 — Junior Jolie Dalton was dominant on the attack for Masco (11-0) with seven goals. Seniors Morgan Bovardi (3 goals, 6 assists) and Emma Flynn (3 goals, assist), and sophomore Emmy Clark (4 goals, assist) packed the stat sheet in the Northeastern Conference win.

Girls’ tennis

Winchester 5, Lexington 0 — Kaitlin Tan (6-3, 6-1), Claire Lupien (6-3, 7-5), and Caroline Fredey (6-0, 6-0) won at first, second, and third singles, respectively as Winchester (12-0) swept Lexington in a Middlesex League semifinal. The doubles duos of Olivia DeMichaelis/Caroline Andrews and Maddy Bulk/Abby Wilson recorded 6-1, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-2 victories.

Boys’ volleyball

Chelmsford 3, Lowell 1 — The Lions (9-0) secured their first Merrimack Valley Conference title since 2014 thanks to the outstanding play of Josh Timmins (35 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces, 4 blocks). Cole Schaefer (14 kills) and Logan Bruce (14 digs) also made huge contributions to the hosts’ winning effort.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Xaverian 0 — Led by senior outside hitter Jason Spiegelman (10 kills, 2 assists, 11 digs) and junior libero Daniel Wickstrom (5 assists, 20 digs, 2 aces), the top-seeded Pioneers swept to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 win over the No. 4 Hawks in the Catholic Conference tournament semifinals. The Pioneers (10-2, 7-1 CC) take on St. John’s Prep in Monday’s title match, the teams having split a pair of regular-season meetings.

Wrestling

St. John’s Prep 45, BC High 9 — The Eagles (13-0, 11-0 Catholic Conference) won their 103rd consecutive conference meet behind pins from Elias Hajali (132 pounds), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Jordan Young (160), Cam Cummings (170), and Garrett Dunn (182). Ethan Barnes won a decision at 145. Prep concludes the regular season Tuesday against Ashland.

