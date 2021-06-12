With Garrett Richards’s rough outing, Red Sox rotation is starting to become a concern

The game-winner came in the bottom of the ninth. Alex Verdugo’s line drive off the wall drove in pinch runner Danny Santana from second base after Kiké Hernández reached on a two-base error.

But he was smiling and cracking jokes after the Red Sox rallied for a 6-5 victory.

Garrett Richards gave up four earned runs on a whopping 11 hits over 5⅓ innings Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

A noisy crowd of 25,257 celebrated just as rain started to fall.

“Fenway was electric. It’s another great Friday night at Fenway. It was fun,” manager Alex Cora said.

The Sox found a way to win. But it’s hard to make a regular habit of coming back from four-run deficits.

Advertisement

Red Sox starters have a 7.99 earned run average in the last seven games, allowing 29 earned runs on 54 hits over only 32⅔ innings.

The last four games — 21 earned runs over 18 innings — have been particularly bad for the rotation.

But Cora isn’t concerned.

“Not really. This is part of the equation, right? People have ups and downs,” he said.

Cora then praised Richards for getting into the sixth inning and taking some heat off the bullpen.

Maybe the manager is right and this poor turn through the rotation is just a blip in what has been an otherwise strong season or a function of having faced the hard-hitting Astros seven times in 10 days.

Or maybe it’s what the Red Sox have feared since spring training — that their rotation could be a weakness.

The Sox are 2-4 in the last six games Eduardo Rodriguez has started as the effects of not pitching last season seem to be catching up with him. His ERA now sits at 6.03.

Richards has given up 19 hits in his last 10⅓ innings. Martín Pérez lasted only two innings in his last start and Nate Eovaldi had a rough night Wednesday against Houston.

Advertisement

The Sox have been fortunate, too. Eovaldi, Pérez, Richards, Rodriguez and Nick Pivetta have started 62 of the 64 games. The Sox haven’t needed a depth starter since April 18 when Tanner Houck faced the White Sox.

That has been a surprise given how Eovaldi, Pivetta, Richards and Rodriguez have been dogged by injuries during their careers.

Houck is on the Triple A injured list recovering from a flexor muscle strain. It’s uncertain who would get called up if the Sox need a starter.

Raynel Espinal, a 29-year-old career minor leaguer, has pitched well for Worcester. So has Daniel Gossett, who had a 5.91 ERA in 23 games for the Oakland Athletics from 2017-18.

Maybe it’s best to chill out like Richards. His last games have been worrisome, but he’s not concerned.

“I’ve thrown a ton of strikes the last two outings but gotten hit kind of hard,” he said. “Whether it’s location or whatever, me and [pitching coach Dave Bush] will probably go over it in the next couple of days and try and figure out what’s going on.

“Just giving up hits all over the place. I’m just kind of waiting for the rollover or popup to come my way. I continue to fill up the zone. My mission is to throw as many strikes as possible.”

Garrett Richards was encouraged by the way he attacked the strike zone Friday, despite allowing 11 hits. John Tlumacki

It was suggested to Richards that he’s walking a thin line giving up that many hits.

Advertisement

“Eleven hits with three runs? I don’t think I’ve done that in my entire career,” he said. “If I’m throwing strikes, I’ll bet on myself every time . . . I’m 33 years old. I’m not going to get in the Hall of Fame. So I don’t really care about my personal stats. I just want us to win every single night.

The Sox are 39-25 and a game out of first place. Everything is fine.

But Pivetta starts Saturday afternoon and the Sox could use a quality start. That’s a lot easier than manufacturing comebacks.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.