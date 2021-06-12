Worcester routs Mets, stretch winning streak to five

The Worcester Red Sox (22-13) took the early lead for the fourth time in five games, and a scoreless tie lasted just three pitches in an 11-2 victory over the host Syracuse Mets (21-11) that extended Worcester’s winning streak to five. Jarren Duran took a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall for his second homer in three games. Two innings later, Worcester extended its lead on Michael Chavis’s third homer of the series. The three-run job made it a 4-0 lead and marked the team’s 51st homer of the season. In the fourth, Jonathan Arauz walked and Chris Herrmann doubled to put two in scoring position. Jack Lopez blooped a single to center to score Arauz, and after a pair of strikeouts, Herrmann scampered home on a wild pitch. Through four, the WooSox led 6-0 on six hits, three of which were for extra bases . . . Third-ranked Blue Jays prospect Jordan Groshans broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run bloop double in the top of the ninth inning to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-21) to a 4-2 win over the host Portland Sea Dogs (20-15). The teams played even through eight innings, with the offense limited to sacrifice flies from Otto Lopez in the fifth and Joey Meneses in the sixth.

Venezuela summoned 15 new players for its Copa America squad after eight tested positive for COVID-19 a day before it faces host Brazil in Sao Paulo. Another three members of the coaching staff were also infected. The Venezuelan Football Association said in a statement the 15 ’'are ready to join our group in Brazil later today.” None of the infected were named. Brazil health minister Marcelo Queiroga said Venezuelan players who have the virus will return only after they test negative. He said there’s no reason for the Brazil match not to take place on Sunday.

Auto racing

Rosenqvist crashes into wall

Felix Rosenqvist was taken to a Detroit hospital following a wall-smashing crash early in the IndyCar race on Belle Isle in Michigan. The throttle appeared to stick in Rosenqvist’s car as he entered the sixth turn at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. With no way to stop or slow his car, the Swede slammed into a tire barrier with enough force to move the retaining wall. Some of the tires even went over the wall and Rosenqvist’s car was stuck nose-up at a nearly 45-degree angle jammed into the scattered tire barrier. He seemed to struggle to catch his breath, and IndyCar’s safety team placed Rosenqvist in a neck brace while extricating him. “Felix was conscious the entire time, talking the entire time and he’s having some soreness,” said Dr. Geoffrey Billows, IndyCar’s director of medical services. “He had no loss of sensation anywhere or loss of function and we were able to get him out of the car.” Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson won the race.

Kyle Busch takes Xfinity race

Kyle Busch stayed in front through two late restarts at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish, to get his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity victory. It was Busch’s 10th Xfinity win at Texas, where he led six times for 94 of the 171 laps and won for the second time in two starts this year — he also won the inaugural race on the road course in Austin, Texas. He led the final 32 laps, including the four extra because of the 10th and final caution.

Miscellany

Horton doesn’t make team

Mack Horton won’t defend his Olympic 400-meter freestyle swimming title in Tokyo after failing to make the Australian team for the event. Horton finished third in the final on the first night of the Australian selection trials in Adelaide. Only the top two — Elijah Winnington and Jack McLoughlin — gained selection for the Tokyo games beginning July 23 … Sara Hall won her second consecutive title at the Mastercard New York Mini 10K on Saturday, finishing the Central Park race in 31 minutes, 33 seconds. It was the fastest time by an American in the 49-year history of women-only event … Felix Auger-Aliassime is back in the final of the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament in Germany and will play Marin Cilic after both came through the semifinals. Third-seeded Auger-Aliassime defeated American Sam Querrey, 6-4, 7-5, and Cilic progressed when Jurij Rodionov retired due to injury when Cilic was leading, 6-3, 1-0.



