Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund spotted in Boston as ‘About Fate’ filming begins

Last week, Roberts, 30, and Hedlund, 36, were seen at chef Jason Santos’s Citrus & Salt on the Back Bay and South End neighborhood line. Both stars wore masks as they arrived, and headed into the restaurant’s back dining room for an intimate meal that consisted of street corn, braised brisket crunchy tacos, battered fish tacos, and Nashville hot chicken tacos alongside jalapeño chips and guacamole and lemonade.

Emma Roberts is in Boston to film a romantic comedy called “About Fate.” The “American Horror Story” star and her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, who welcomed son Rhodes in December, were recently spotted out on the town together getting a taste of the city’s restaurant scene.

“It was casual,” Erica Dorsey, director of operations at Citrus & Salt, told the Globe. “But you could tell they were a couple.”

Roberts looked stylish in houndstooth high-waisted shorts and a ruffled white top, while “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” actor wore a baseball hat and dark jeans.

After their meal, the couple emerged from the back room and headed for the door, where a long line of patrons was waiting to be seated. They waved to the staff before heading outside to the busy street.

“They were polite,” said Dorsey. “I said ‘have a great night’ when they came out. They kind of had their heads down.”

Directed by Marius Weisberg, “About Fate” also features “Mortal Kombat” actor Lewis Tan and “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch. According to IMDB, the film, which started filming in town this month, is “a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on a stormy New Year’s Eve and comedy and chaos ensue.” The film is written by Tiffany Paulsen, who penned Roberts-starring films “Holidate” and “Nancy Drew,” and reunites the actress with her “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” co-star, Thomas Mann.

Earlier last week, the “Scream Queens” star was spotted strolling the Back Bay, Starbucks iced coffee in hand. Dressed in a white cropped tee and blue bicycle shorts, Roberts was photographed as she cruised a residential stretch of the historic area.

Roberts was first photographed arriving in Boston at Logan International Airport at the start of June with baby Rhodes in tow. Sporting torn jeans and a cream-colored sweater with a green sweater tied around her waist, the new mom pulled her Louis Vuitton suitcase as Rhodes’s stroller was pushed by Emma’s mother, Kelly Cunningham.