22-year-old woman dies in single-car crash in Dennis

A 22-year-old woman from Hyannis was killed early Sunday morning after her car rolled over and went off the edge of the road on Route 6 in Dennis, State Police said.

She was driving the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe approaching Exit 78A at about 1 a.m. when the vehicle, for unknown reasons, crossed the solid yellow line on the northern edge of the road, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

The car then went onto the rumble strip, and she tried to turn hard to the right to re-enter the travel lane, the statement said. The vehicle then rotated and rolled over, going off the southern edge of the road.