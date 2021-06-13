22-year-old woman dies in single-car crash in Dennis

A 22-year-old woman from Hyannis was killed early Sunday morning after her car rolled over and went off the edge of the road on Route 6 in Dennis, State Police said.
She was driving the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe approaching Exit 78A at about 1 a.m. when the vehicle, for unknown reasons, crossed the solid yellow line on the northern edge of the road, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
The car then went onto the rumble strip, and she tried to turn hard to the right to re-enter the travel lane, the statement said. The vehicle then rotated and rolled over, going off the southern edge of the road.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, the statement said.
A front passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, removed herself from the vehicle with minor injuries, the statement said.
