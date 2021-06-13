Annual ceremony honors Boston’s fallen firefighters

“It is the one day a year we come together collectively, active and retired members, to remember all the firefighters that came before us and to remember the sacrifices they made for this great city,” Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said in a speech.

Her grandfather, who died from injuries suffered fighting a South Boston fire in 1928, was among 186 firefighters who perished serving the Boston Fire Department and who were honored in Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain Sunday morning.

Paula McLaughlin Grant can speak to the ripple effect of a firefighter’s death: a struggling family, their long-running quest to see him honored, and a legacy in the firefighters that followed him.

The ceremony, which has taken place the second Sunday in June for nearly 130 years, was the first at which Grant’s grandfather was honored.

Although Lieutenant John M. McLaughlin’s death was declared line-of-duty at the time — he died 16 days after the South Boston blaze at age 38 — his name slipped from the records and was restored only through historical research this year. The department will add his name to the records and hold a ceremony for him this year, a spokesman said.

“Beyond the tragic death of a firefighter, we shall not forget the devastating effects to his or her family,” said Grant, 68, who gave the oration to the assembled firefighters, cadets, and a small crowd of civilians.

McLaughlin left four children, including Grant’s father, the oldest child at only 7, and a wife who spent years in psychiatric care as her children grew up shuffling between family members.

McLaughlin was an inspiration to his descendants, including his son, two grandsons, and four great-grandsons, who all became firefighters, according to Grant, a North Andover resident. In all, 13 members of her family have been firefighters, she said afterward.

“It’s hard to think of a more selfless profession than firefighting,” she told the crowd. “Those who run into danger while others run away, to literally walk into a fire not knowing [if] you may ever make it out so that others may live.

“And yet, the fallen that we honor, including my grandfather, probably would have just said they were ordinary people who are doing the job that they believed in, carrying on a tradition as old as the country itself,” she said.

Some of those who attended spoke about the power of that tradition along with that of honoring the fallen.

Lieutenant Greg Kelly, a firefighter stationed in Jamaica Plain who has been with the Boston Fire Department 21 years, said he grew up going to the ceremony every year with his father, who was with the department 36 years before he retired in 2004.

“I was always proud of my dad,” said Kelly, who brought his own children to participate in the ceremony, “the whole concept of helping people for a living.”

Yet the meaning of the ceremony is something he realized only over time, he said.

“When you’re a kid, your dad drives a big red firetruck, and that’s cool. When you get older, you realize there’s a human toll” to firefighting, Kelly said.

Like the toll taken on the McLaughlin family, which has worked since the 1970s to see John McLaughlin’s sacrifice honored.

And on Sunday, finally, it was.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.