Family, friends march for Dedham teen who died after being pulled from pool at graduation party

Polk’s brother, Roshawn Drane, said he was also on the call with his mother and brother.

Polk, 17, had graduated from Dedham High School earlier that day, and he spent the evening visiting a few parties to celebrate with his classmates, relatives said Sunday.

DEDHAM — It was getting late on the night of June 5 when Alonzo Polk called his mother to let her know where he was.

“He was checking in with her, you know, ‘Hey mom, I’m having fun,’ ” Drane said Sunday in front of the family’s home on Mount Vernon Street. “We were all talking, you know, on a conference call. And then, soon thereafter, we get the devastating call.”

Polk had gone to a party at 36 Netta Road, less than half a mile from his family’s home. Around 12:30 a.m. June 6, police responded to 911 calls reporting a possible drowning at the home. The victim, later identified as Polk, was taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital, where he died Friday morning.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered in front of Polk’s home and marched with his family down Mount Vernon Road and onto Netta.

Amid chants of “Justice for Alonzo!” and “AP Strong,” the group was guided along the route by Dedham police, who used cruisers to block nearby streets and keep the road clear as other officers rode along on bicycles.

The route ended in front of 36 Netta Road, where members of Polk’s family placed candles on a rock wall and stood in a moment of silence. A minivan was parked in the driveway, but it was unclear whether anyone was home.

After turning on Netta Road, Drane turned to the crowd and, speaking into a megaphone, asked them to quiet their chants as the family walked about 100 yards to the end of the street.

“As we walk down this street, I want silence,” Drane told them. “I want you to feel my brother’s presence.”

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of Polk’s death, and police are seeking criminal charges against people involved.

The Norfolk district attorney’s office said Sunday that it had assigned a victim advocate to Polk’s family after he died, according to David Traub, a spokesman for District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

“Our office will now be obtaining medical records, autopsy results, and reviewing that and the Dedham Police investigative materials that led DPD to apply for criminal complaints last week,” Traub wrote in an e-mail.

Police said Thursday they had filed a criminal complaint in Dedham District Court seeking misdemeanor charges against people whom they did not identify. Police said the names of the individuals and details of the incident submitted to the court will not be shared publicly “until such time as the Court makes a determination of probable cause and conducts an arraignment.”

The charges include furnishing alcohol to persons under 21 and reckless endangerment of a child, police said.

The home at 36 Netta Road is owned by former State Police captain James Coughlin, a one-time candidate for Norfolk sheriff. Coughlin has not responded to multiple Globe inquiries seeking comment.

Police have said officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. on June 6 to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible drowning in an in-ground pool in the backyard of a home on Netta Road. Police said callers reported that a teenager, later identified as Polk, had become “submerged in a pool of water.” Bystanders were performing CPR on Polk when officers arrived, police said.

Authorities have not said how Polk ended up in the pool.

At graduation, Polk was among the recipients of the Anne S. Corcoran Scholarship, according to video of the ceremony held June 5. in the video, Polk is seen crossing the stage in a red cap and gown, smiling as he receives his diploma to the cheers of friends.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.