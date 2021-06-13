Girl remains in critical condition after near-drowning in Methuen

METHUEN — A 10-year-old girl remained in critical condition Sunday at Tufts Medical Center after nearly drowning in a pool behind a home Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
The case is still under investigation, according to a spokeswoman from the office of District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
At 5:31 p.m. Saturday, Methuen police and fire officers arrived at the home on 26 Myrtle St., where an adult was giving aid to the child, whom officials did not identify. Officials transported the girl to Holy Family Hospital and then airlifted her to Tufts.
The girl was a friend of the homeowner’s children, according to the district attorney’s office.
The district attorney’s office gave her age as 9 on Saturday but corrected that on Sunday to 10.
No one answered the door Sunday afternoon at the home, where two 2021 graduation signs stood in the front yard and children’s toys, including a plastic slide, a basketball net, and a trampoline, were scattered about.
This incident follows a series of drownings in Massachusetts in recent weeks, including a 17-year-old boy who died Friday after being pulled from a pool during a high school graduation party in Dedham last Sunday and a 14-year-old boy and a police officer who drowned in a pond in Worcester earlier this month.
