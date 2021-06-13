Girl remains in critical condition after near-drowning in Methuen

METHUEN — A 10-year-old girl remained in critical condition Sunday at Tufts Medical Center after nearly drowning in a pool behind a home Saturday afternoon, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

The case is still under investigation, according to a spokeswoman from the office of District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

At 5:31 p.m. Saturday, Methuen police and fire officers arrived at the home on 26 Myrtle St., where an adult was giving aid to the child, whom officials did not identify. Officials transported the girl to Holy Family Hospital and then airlifted her to Tufts.