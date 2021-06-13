Nearly four decades years after its purchase, a ticket redeemed

“We got there late in the day,” Cappiello recalled in a phone interview, “and when we left, because we had only been there for a short time, they gave us a ticket to come back at any time.”

The story begins in November 1983, when Cappiello and her late wife Barbara Pearson visited the aquarium on a trip to Boston from their home in Trenton.

Some families pass clothes or jewelry from one generation to another. But Catherine “Kit” Cappiello gave her great-niece a different sort of hand-me-down: a pair of tickets to the New England Aquarium.

Cappiello, now 85, held on to those tickets, fully expecting to use them. But they stayed in her wallet for 38 years.

“That’s where it belonged after a while,” she said, then added with a laugh: “I think I even changed it from one wallet to another.”

Enter her great-niece, Rachel Carle, a graduate student at Harvard University studying public policy.

Last fall, while traveling to Cambridge from her native Washington, D.C., for the start of the school year, Carle stopped in Trenton to visit Cappiello. With a sense of serendipity, Cappiello gave Carle the tickets.

“ ‘This is perfect,’ ” the great-aunt remembered telling her great-niece. “ ’This is supposed to happen.’ ”

Fast forward to June 10, when Carle brought the weathered pieces of paper — which read “This ticket is good for admission at anytime in the future” — with her on a visit to the aquarium.

“I wasn’t really sure what to say,” Carle, 26, said in a phone interview. “So I just said, ‘I have a ridiculous question,’ and showed them the ticket and explained that my aunt had been keeping it for decades. Before I could even get to the punchline, the person at the ticket counter said, ‘Well, it says any time,’ and they honored it.”

One of the tickets got her into the aquarium, but she kept the other as a memento. “I don’t think I’ll try this again,” she said with a laugh.

Cappiello said she had been certain the aquarium would accept the tickets.

“No expiration date on it at all, so they were obligated to take it,” she noted.

Vikki Spruill, president and chief executive of the New England Aquarium, called Cappiello and Carle’s tale an “icing on the cake” story.

“I love that someone cared so much about our institution that they held on to it for so long,” she said of the tickets.

Cappiello’s passes were “late-gate” tickets, Spruill said, for patrons who entered the facility within 90 minutes of closing time. After a while, the aquarium replaced late-gate tickets with stickers that could be redeemed up to two days after the original purchase. Now, under COVID-19 protocols, visitors book time slots in advance, meaning the aquarium can plan for guests to arrive with time enough for a full visit.

Late-gate tickets still turn up at the aquarium, Spruill told the Globe, at a rate of about one per year. And while staff haven’t kept track of the years when tickets were originally purchased, the vintage of Cappiello’s cards mean she could have seen Myrtle, the facility’s famous green sea turtle, shortly after it arrived at the aquarium in 1981.

While the tickets didn’t allow Cappiello to see the aquarium’s newer residents, she’s not broken up about it.

“You know, you have these things in the back of your mind, and sometimes you get there and sometimes you don’t,” she said. “That one we didn’t manage.”

It was a mission, it turned out, for another generation.

Jack Lyons can be reached at jack.lyons@globe.com.