Officials respond to four motorcycle crashes in Laconia, N.H., on first day of Motorcycle Week

There were four crashes involving motorcycles in Laconia, N.H., on Saturday — the first day of Laconia Motorcycle Week, a fire official said.

Officials responded to the first crash at 4:10 p.m., Laconia Fire Lieutenant J.P. Hobby said. A vehicle and motorcycle had collided on Union Avenue, sending two people to Laconia Hospital with minor injuries, he said.

Hobby did not have information on how severe the victims’ injuries were in the other three crashes.