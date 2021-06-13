Officials respond to four motorcycle crashes in Laconia, N.H., on first day of Motorcycle Week

There were four crashes involving motorcycles in Laconia, N.H., on Saturday — the first day of Laconia Motorcycle Week, a fire official said.
Officials responded to the first crash at 4:10 p.m., Laconia Fire Lieutenant J.P. Hobby said. A vehicle and motorcycle had collided on Union Avenue, sending two people to Laconia Hospital with minor injuries, he said.
Hobby did not have information on how severe the victims’ injuries were in the other three crashes.
Two motorcycles crashed at the intersection of Roller Coaster Road and Endicott Street at 6 p.m., he said. Two people were taken to Laconia Hospital.
Three people were also taken to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed on Weirs Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m., Hobby said.
Another crash between two motorcycles on Roller Coaster Road at 9 p.m. sent one person to the hospital, he said.
First held in 1916, Laconia Motorcycle Week is the oldest motorcycle rally in the Unites States. This year’s rally will run until midnight on June 20.
