Rhode Island motorcyclist killed in Fall River crash

A Rhode Island man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle in Fall River late Saturday afternoon, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Kory Gray, 31, of Tiverton, rear-ended a 2015 Honda Accord at the intersection of County Street while traveling southbound on Eastern Avenue, the statement said.

First responders found Gray lying on the northbound side of Eastern Avenue, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.