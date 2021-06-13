Roxbury man arrested after 12-year-old finds gun under couch cushion

Officers responded to the call at 2:29 a.m. Friday and were told by the 911 dispatcher that “they had been contacted by a concerned juvenile.”

Police arrested one man, a 34-year-old from Roxbury, on charges of unlawful possession and improper storage of a firearm, the department said in a statement. The man, who was not identified, is expected to be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.

Police recovered three handguns, two with scrubbed serial numbers, from a Roxbury home last week after a 12-year-old reported finding a gun under a couch cushion, police said.

“On arrival, officers were greeted by the unattended minor who directed them towards the firearm,” the statement said.

Police found a second handgun when officers noticed the handle sticking out from a nightstand drawer in another room, according to the statement. Police said officers then “froze the scene pending the issuance of a search warrant” and notified the Department of Children and Families.

The warrant was granted and about 8 p.m. Friday night detectives searched the home, where they recovered the two guns and found a third handgun inside a bedroom closet, police said.

The weapons included “a loaded 9mm Taurus PT 11g2 handgun with an obliterated serial number, a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun with an obliterated serial number, and a loaded .22 LR caliber Phoenix Arms HP 22 handgun,” according to the statement.

Police said they also recovered several rounds of various caliber ammunition, as well as prescription pills in plastic bags and a digital scale. Police said they expect additional charges will be brought against the man.

