Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man has died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police said Sunday.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release that also was confirmed by Lt. Brian Moon.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.