Mass. reports 15,438 vaccinations Sunday

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 15,438 to 8,271,500, state officials reported Sunday.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Saturday, when 20,631 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 87.8 percent of the 9,424,430 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,308,544 first shots and 3,699,033 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 263,923 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,962,956 or about 56 percent of the state’s population.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 17,000 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

