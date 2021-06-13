Another ‘future-proofing’ test for presidential candidates

Your editorial of June 8, “Future-proofing the presidency: A treasure map for a tyrant,” gives me hope: hope that the response will be voluminous, constructive, and in time! In the future, we must require both parties to thoroughly vet their presidential candidates. This means the public will get responsible, detailed reports on the candidate’s financial standing. The responsible party, in addition, should offer a report of any unsavory or unlawful conduct. After all, this is one job interview that affects all of us. Who wants to hire a person who ignores oaths? Who lies and cheats? Once a candidate discloses financial records, it should be understood that the records will be updated and made public at two-year intervals.

Lenore C. Frazier