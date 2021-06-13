When the first year of college became solitary confinement

Re “In first year at an Ivy, a tragic loneliness” (Page A1, June 6): The incidence of college suicides during the pandemic, particularly at Dartmouth College as featured, was beyond upsetting and concerning. It is almost as though these kids were in solitary confinement, akin to prison, rather than at an elite Ivy League college. Although as a result of the tragedies Dartmouth and other colleges say they will address the mental health of their students with more urgency and focus, it goes without saying that this is cold comfort for those families who lost such promising young people. During this unprecedented time, Dartmouth directed most of its attention to students’ imminent physical safety; the kids were on campus but Zoomed their classes from behind closed doors in their dorm rooms. What if the students had been urged to stay home and Zoom from there? It would not have been ideal for young adult students needing socialization along with academics. The college, in turn, presumably would have lost revenue by not assessing for room and board. What’s more, parents might have protested paying the full cost of tuition for remote learning. A college is, after all, a business, even when it’s nonprofit. The pandemic has made life complicated in so many unforeseen ways. But what happened in this case unfortunately bordered on inhumane.

Beth Ratner