EMass boys’ volleyball: Chelmsford’s Josh Timmons headlines Players of the Week

Sebastian Frankel, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior really shared the sugar on Tuesday, racking up 62 assists to lead the Warriors (8-5) in a 3-1 Dual County League win against Westford.

Jason Spiegelman, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The senior outside hitter amassed 10 kills, 11 digs, and 2 assists to power the Pioneers (10-2) to a 3-0 Catholic Conference semifinal win against Xaverian on Saturday.

Corey Szeto, Brookline — With 10 kills, 48 assists and 18 digs, Szeto helped the Warriors (13-3) defeat Natick, 3-2, in the Bay State Conference semifinals on Thursday.