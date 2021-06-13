Game 66: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Pérez is looking to bounce back from a shelling in Houston his last time out, the Astros having hung six runs on the lefthander in just two innings on Tuesday. He has a 2.20 ERA in seven previous outings against the Blue Jays.

Martín Pérez will take the ball for the Red Sox against the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, hoping to halt a week-long downturn for the Sox pitching staff. Toronto slugged five homers on Saturday, with Nick Pivetta taking the brunt of the damage in a 7-2 loss at Fenway.

His counterpart on the hill will be fellow southpaw Robbie Ray, off to a strong start in his second year with Toronto - Ray has posted a 3.36 ERA on the season, striking out 81 batters while walking just 14.

The Sox sit two games back of Tampa Bay in the AL East, with the Rays wrapping up a weekend set against Baltimore on Sunday.

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (32-30): TBA

Pitching: LHP Robbie Ray (3-2, 3.36 ERA)

RED SOX (39-26): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (4-3, 3.88 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Pérez: Biggio 0-2, Grichuk 3-10, Guerrero Jr. 0-5, Gurriel Jr. 1-4, Hernández 4-8, Panik 1-3, Semien 8-34, Tellez 1-3

Red Sox vs. Ray: Bogaerts 2-3, Dalbec 1-2, Gonzalez 3-9, Hernández 9-41, Martinez 0-2, Plawecki 2-5, Renfroe 3-23, Santana 3-5, Verdugo 3-6, Vázquez 0-3

Stat of the day: Boston’s starting pitchers have allowed 29 earned runs in 27 1/3 innings across the last six games, good for a 9.55 ERA.

Notes: Boston has been without Xander Bogaerts the last two games due to a sore left knee. Cora said he won’t rush his star shortstop back. “If we have to stay away from him (Sunday), we will,” Cora said ... Despite the difficulties with starting pitching, the Sox had won seven of nine before Saturday’s setback ... Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 20th home run Saturday, but the Blue Jays have been struggling - the win was just their second in their last six - despite Guerrero hitting .424 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 10 games this month ... Ray has a 7.71 ERA over 4 2/3 career innings pitched against the Red Sox.

