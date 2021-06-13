‘We need to step it up, period:’ Aaron Boone bristles after Yankees shut out

Odubel Herrera , Jean Segura , and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs. Philadelphia has won four straight games and three straight series during a 6-1 homestand, giving the Phillies a winning record for the first time since they were 22-21 before play on May 20.

Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the New York Yankees, 7-0, Sunday for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500 and dropped the Yankees back within a game of it.

The Yankees have lost seven of nine and 13 of 18. They are in fourth place, and at 32-31 are one game above .500 for the first time since they were 17-16.

“We’re going to find out what kind of character we’re made of,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We’re clearly in the midst of incredibly tough times. We’ve faced it throughout this season. And we’re going to find out what we’re made of and what kind of team we are. We need to step it up, period.”

When asked if he felt there was anyone who was getting used to or accepting the team’s struggles, Boone bristled when answering no. “I know them too well and I don’t think there’s any getting used to ... losing,” Boone said. “Get out of here with that.”

Aaron Judge was unavailable on Sunday, having experienced back spasms while going 1 for 5 on Saturday. Boone said he will undergo off-day treatment on Monday.

New York sits 8½ games behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay, their largest deficit since September 2018, following the Rays’ 7-1 win over the visiting Orioles on Sunday. Randy Arozarena hit his first career grand slam, Rays relievers threw seven no-hit innings, and Baltimore lost its 15th straight on the road, extending a team record.

Carlos Rodón toys with another no-hitter in White Sox win

Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the host Detroit Tigers, 4-1. The Tigers didn’t come close to a hit against Rodón (6-2) until Eric Haase’s deep fly fell just past left fielder Andrew Vaughn’s glove for a double with one out in the seventh.

Rodón finished the inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine. Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks completed the one-hitter, with Hendriks getting his AL-leading 17th save.

The AL Central leaders (41-24) return home on Monday to start a three-game series with Tampa (42-24), a showdown between the best two teams in baseball. Lance Lynn (7-1, 1.23 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener against Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 2.57).

Houston keeps on hitting

Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series and drove in four runs, part of a 20-hit attack that helped the Houston Astros rout Minnesota, 14-3, to take two of three from the Twins in Minneapolis. Houston went 7 for 21 with runners in scoring position and won its fourth straight series, completing a 6-3 trip that included games against the Red Sox and Toronto. Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings due to a reoccurrence of right forearm soreness that first bothered him June 1 . . . Mookie Betts homered and scored three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off Texas, 5-3, when Kenley Jansen escaped a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam. Walker Buehler (6-0) pitched six scoreless innings of five-hit ball, his 28th straight appearance without a loss, but the LA bullpen gave up three in the ninth. Jansen surrendered an RBI single to Willie Calhoun on his first pitch before Texas loaded the bases. The veteran closer then got two popups before Nick Solak grounded out to end a nine-pitch at-bat and the game . . . Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Manny Machado followed with a home run as San Diego’s high-priced superstars powered the Padres past the New York Mets, 7-3, to stop a four-game slide despite the Padres grounding into four double plays. It was the 19th homer of the year in 49 games for the 22-year-old Tatis, pulling him ahead of Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the National League lead . . . Kyle Schwarber became the sixth player in the history of the Washington Nationals and Montreal Expos franchise to homer in both the first and second innings, driving in four runs in a 5-0 win over San Francisco. Joe Ross allowed five hits in eight innings, the first pitcher to throw more than seven innings against the surprising Giants this season. Also Sunday, Max Scherzer, who injured his groin on Friday, played catch in the outfield before the game. He remains hopeful to make his scheduled start on Wednesday . . . Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber in Seattle’s 6-2 win over Cleveland, having replaced Mitch Haniger after he fouled a pitch off his left knee and had to be helped from the field. Mariners manager Scott Servais said X-rays showed a deep bone bruise and Haniger will likely have more tests on Monday with the team back in Seattle. The Mariners have used a major-league high 51 players this season, and Haniger leads the offense-starved team in homers and RBIs . . . Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and surging Cincinnati climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating Colorado, 6-2. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including their first three-game sweep of the Rockies in Cincinnati since 2006. Colorado fell to 5-27 on the road, on pace to break the worst road record in major league history, the 13-65 mark by the 1935 Boston Braves . . . Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer, Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day, and Milwaukee completed a three-game home sweep of Pittsburgh, 5-2. Despite getting outhit, 10-5, Milwaukee won for the 14th time in 16 games, including seven in a row at home.