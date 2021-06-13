Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks handle hobbled Nets in Game 4 to even series

Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their series with the Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.

And now a second-round playoff series that once looked like a Brooklyn Nets runaway suddenly is up for grabs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton finally are getting a little more help, while Kevin Durant keeps seeing his superstar cohorts get hurt.

The Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit by winning two straight in Milwaukee. Game 5 is Tuesday night at Brooklyn.

“We’re very happy, but we’ve got to keep getting better, keep playing together and hopefully we can go into Brooklyn and take one,” Antetokounmpo said.

Advertisement

Brooklyn’s immediate concern is the health of its superstar trio.

Irving got hurt midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. The Nets already are missing nine-time All-Star and 2018 MVP James Harden, who hasn’t played since the opening minute of Game 1 due to right hamstring tightness.

That puts even more pressure on Durant, who has carried the Nets this series and provided 28 points and 13 rebounds Sunday. The only other Net in double figures was Irving, who had 11 points before leaving.

Nets coach Steve Nash said after the game that X-rays taken on Irving’s ankle were negative and that the seven-time All-Star’s status for Game 5 is uncertain at this point.

“We’ll have to see how it goes,” Nash said. “We’ll cross our fingers.”

After Irving made a basket in the paint to cut the Bucks’ lead to 44-40 midway through the second quarter, his left leg hit the right leg of Antetokounmpo on his way down. Irving landed awkwardly, his ankle rolled and he clutched at it as play briefly continued on the other end of the floor.

Advertisement

When play stopped due to a change of possession, team officials went to check on Irving, who appeared in pain on the floor before walking to the locker room. The Nets announced at halftime that Irving wouldn’t return.

The Bucks already had taken the lead for good even before Irving’s injury.

They got more balance Sunday after eking out an 86-83 victory in Game 3, when Middleton and Antetokounmpo combined for 68 points, 79% of the Bucks’ scoring output. That marked the highest percentage of a team’s points that a duo ever combined to score in an NBA playoff game.

Middleton scored 19 points, Jrue Holiday had 14, P.J. Tucker got 13, and Bryn Forbes added 10 for the Bucks.

After the Nets scored 13 straight points to take a 34-23 lead early in the second quarter, Milwaukee responded with a 19-4 run to take the lead for good. That stretch featured a 12-0 spurt including a 4-point play from Middleton, two corner 3-pointers from Tucker, and a dunk from Antetokounmpo.

“They went on a run,” forward Jeff Green said, “and we just didn’t bounce back.”

The Nets removed their starters as the Bucks led, 99-84, with 4:28 left.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Fiserv Forum crowd chanted, “Bucks In Six!” That’s been a rallying cry among the fan base ever since former Milwaukee guard Brandon Jennings incorrectly predicted his eighth-seeded Bucks would win a 2013 first-round series over the top-seeded Heat in six games.

“Now it’s a three-game series,” Nash said. “We’ve got to get home, rest up and get our minds and bodies ready. Stay positive.”

Advertisement

Clippers show signs of life

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was looking for a prime performance from both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. They both delivered Grade A games Saturday night to get Los Angeles back into its second-round series against Utah. Leonard scored 34 points and George added 31 in the Clippers’ 132-106 victory in Game 3, the second time both have scored at least 30 in the same playoff game, and helped No. 4 seed LA cut top-seeded Utah’s series lead to 2-1. George shot only 34.3% from the field in the first two games but was 12 of 24, including 6 of 10 on 3-pointers. He had 13 points in the second quarter, eight during a 13-2 run when LA seized control and took a 57-41 advantage with 2:54 remaining. Leonard scored 24 points in the second half. The big nights from Leonard and George helped offset another high-scoring game from Donovan Mitchell. The guard led Utah with 30 points, his fifth straight games with at least 30. He Mitchell appeared to tweak his ankle midway through the fourth quarter and did not return to the game.

Hammon gets interviews

According to reports, Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon will interview with the Magic and Trail Blazers for their head coaching vacancies. Hammon became the first woman to act as head coach in an NBA game after Gregg Popovich was ejected a game against the Lakers in December. Hammon has been an assistant with San Antonio since her 16-year WNBA playing career ended in 2014.