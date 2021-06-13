Milton baseball builds big lead, holds off Braintree for Bay State Conference championship

Colin Hoey, Graham O’Donnell, Jimmy Fallon, and Ryan Dexter each knocked a two-run single, helping eighth-ranked Milton erupt for four runs in two separate innings before holding off a late rally from No. 9 Braintree and capture the Bay State Conference title with an 8-6 win at Braintree High.

The lineup showed during Sunday’s tournament final against Braintree that it can do damage as well.

The Northeastern-bound Walker, who admitted he didn’t have his best stuff, improved to 7-0 after allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Sophomore Owen McHugh relieved Walker and recorded the final five outs, clinching the program’s first BSC title since 2008 and making way for a celebratory dog pile on the pitcher’s mound.

Advertisement

“Every guy worked hard here for months and months and months to win this and it’s awesome,” said Walker. “I didn’t have my my best stuff today but I came out there and did what I could. The boys picked me up at the end so it all worked out.”

Walker ran into trouble in the top of the first when leadoff hitter Jordan Gorham three-hopped the right field fence for a triple and scored on an RBI single to left from Chase Cahill. Facing a bases-loaded jam later in the frame, Walker escaped with a strikeout and Milton (14-2) picked up its pitcher from there.

McHugh and catcher Shea Donovan worked walks off Gorham to start the bottom of the first and came around to score on a line-drive single to center by Hoey. Then with the bases loaded, Milton coach Brendan Morrissey elected to have Dexter pinch hit and he delivered a two-run single on an 0-2 count, giving the Wildcats a 4-1 lead after one.

Advertisement

“If we get in a big spot in a big situation we love to go to Ryan,” said Morrissey. “That’s been the game plan all year. We did it the last time we were in Braintree and Ryan keeps coming up big.”

Walker and Gorham settled in during the middle innings before Milton broke it open with a four-run fifth inning. An error and two walks loaded the bases and O’Donnell ripped a fastball to left-center, plating a pair and chasing the UMass Lowell-bound Gorham after 4 1/3 innings.

Fallon greeted reliever Tyler Curtis with a two-run single and Milton surged ahead, 8-1.

“All the credit goes to Milton. They are a very underrated offensive team,” said Braintree coach Bill O’Connell. “They got a great pitching staff but their offense, the way they run the bases, the speed, you really have to be on top of your game.”

Braintree battled back in the sixth off Walker, drawing four walks before a sacrifice fly by Josh Donovan and a single by Brian Lawton made it 8-6. McHugh induced a pop-up to end the threat, before setting down the Wamps in order in the seventh to record the save.

Milton improved to 3-0 against Braintree this season, handing the Wamps (12-4) three of their four losses this spring. O’Connell said Sunday’s matchup offers his club valuable experience heading into the Division 1 South tournament, where they’ll face a loaded bracket that includes Xaverian, Franklin, Wellesley, and BC High.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Milton accomplished the second of the three goals they set out to achieve at the beginning of the season. After winning both the BSC regular-season and tournament titles, the next step for the Wildcats is a Division 2 state title.

“We’re ready to go and obviously a battle with one of the top teams in the state prepares you for anybody,” said Morrissey. “We got two out of three and now we’re going to go and try and get the third one.”