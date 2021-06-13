fb-pixel Skip to main content
French Open

Novak Djokovic rallies from two-set deficit to win French Open, claim 19th major title

By The Associated PressUpdated June 13, 2021, 26 minutes ago
It took a sensational comeback for Novak Djokovic to claim his second French Open title - and his 19th major win overall.
It took a sensational comeback for Novak Djokovic to claim his second French Open title - and his 19th major win overall.Michel Euler/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic won his second French Open championship and his 19th Grand Slam title by rallying past Stefanos Tsitsipas in a seesaw final at Roland Garros Sunday.

The score was 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Djokovic also erased a two-set deficit to win in the fourth round, and has done it six times in his career.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas looked like the fresher player early on, and Djokovic was coming off an epic semifinal victory over Rafael Nadal. But the 34-year-old Serb found his form and held every service game in the final three sets.

Djokovic improved to 35-10 in five-set matches. He has won the first two majors of the year, and at Wimbledon he’ll have a chance to match the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles shared by Nadal and Roger Federer.

Advertisement

Djokovic joined Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four major tournaments at least twice.

Boston Globe video