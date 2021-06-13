Pato O’Ward makes another splash — and fulfills a promise — with IndyCar win

Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old from Mexico picked off the field then went wheel-to-wheel with Newgarden and finally completed the pass with just over two laps remaining. O’Ward ultimately beat Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds and dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist , who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday’s first race of the doubleheader. ”I talked to Felix this morning and the important thing is that he’s OK, but I told him, ‘I’m going to win it for you,’ ’' O’Ward said. “I’m a man of my word, I wanted to get it done for him.” . . . John Force , 72, raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H. Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Camaro.

The morning after being revived by CPR on the field following his terrifying collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game, Christian Eriksen sent a message to his teammates and was in stable condition at a Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet. Eriksen, 29, fell facefirst to as he headed up the field on a throw-in just before the first half of the game against Finland and as he lay motionless, referees and players urgently summoned medical personnel. Eriksen was revived with CPR and a defibrillator. He was conscious as he was wheeled from the field on a gurney. “He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest,” Morten Boesen, the team’s doctor, said in a news conference . . . In Euro 2020 action Sunday, Denzel Dumfries helped set up two goals in the second and then headed in an 85th-minute winner to give the Netherlands a 3-2 win over Ukraine at the European Championship in Amsterdam. The Dutch were playing in their first major soccer tournament in seven years. The last time was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when they reached the semifinals. In other action, Raheem Sterling scored his first goal in a major soccer tournament to give England a 1-0 win over Croatia . . . Substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautović scored late to help Austria beat North Macedonia, 3-1, for Austria’s first win at a major soccer tournament in 31 years.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

Jeter Downs, WooSox blast Syracuse for 10th straight road win

The Worcester Red Sox won their 10th straight road game by scoring six times in the first inning and beating the Syracuse Mets, 13-7, to complete a six-game series sweep. Over six games, Worcester outscored Syracuse, 57-23, and smacked 17 home runs, including two by Jeter Downs on Sunday . . . Vinny Capra hit two homers as New Hampshire won its fourth straight game, overpowering host Portland, 9-2 . . . Jake Rucker hit two home runs in Game 2 of the Nashville Super Regional, and No. 3 national seed Tennessee advanced to the College World Series with a 15-6 win over LSU, concluding the career of Tigers coach Paul Mainieri. The Volunteers (50-16) will make their fifth CWS appearance and first since 2005. Mainieri had been the nation’s winningest active coach and finished seventh all time with 1,505 wins.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Father’s death inspire swimmer to set world mark

Kaylee McKeown, a 19-year-old swimmer who was inspired by the death of her father from brain cancer, set the 100-meter backstroke world record with a time of 57.45 seconds at the Australian Olympic trials, McKeown’s father, Sholto, died last August. “With COVID and the passing of my dad in August last year, it has been a huge, huge build-up to these trials,” she said. “And I have turned it into a bit of a hunger and motivation behind me. I use it every day that I wake up. I know it’s a privilege to be on this earth and walk and talk. So to get up and do that tonight is not really for me but my family.” . . . The University of Georgia named Caryl Smith Gilbert as the men’s and women’s track and field coach, becoming the first female to lead a Georgia men’s program. Smith Gilbert coached the USC women to their third NCAA outdoors championship Saturday and the men’s team to a top-five finish . . . The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jerome Baker agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract extension, including $28.4 million in guaranteed money, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus . . . Breanna Stewart had 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun, 89-66, in WNBA play in Uncasville, Conn. Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Storm (10-2), who improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun (8-3).