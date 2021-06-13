Red Sox thumped, 18-4, by Blue Jays as pitching woes continue

Martín Pérez exited his start to the sounds of boos and sarcastic cheers from the 22,595 fans at Fenway Sunday afternoon.
After just 1 ⅓ innings, finally, his day was over.
To think that this outing could be worse than his last one against the Astros when the lefthander allowed six runs in just two innings seemed virtually unfathomable.
But, indeed, it was.
His 2.20 career ERA against the Jays was sent flying toward Lansdowne Street accompanied by the three homers Pérez yielded during his treacherous performance. Pérez was ambushed for five runs on six hits.
The Red Sox lost, 18-4.
The Sox return to Fenway Monday to finish up the series as they try to avoid their second straight series loss.
