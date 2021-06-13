Snowden/Fenway baseball gives extra effort to beat Latin Academy for third straight Boston City League title

Snowden (9-2) capitalized on a pair of Latin Academy errors for a run in the first inning and then plated both the tying and go-ahead runs on errors.

It took a miraculous comeback and an extra frame, but the Snowden/Fenway co-op baseball team scored the decisive run in the top of the eighth inning to win its third consecutive Boston City League title with a 5-4 victory over Latin Academy Sunday afternoon at Monan Park.

In the eighth, sophomore Elias Medina crossed the plate to give the Cougars their first lead, courtesy of a wayward pickoff attempt. Snowden loaded the bases in the first and fifth, but the Dragons escaped each time with only one run allowed, while adding runs of their own in each of the first three innings.

Advertisement

Snowden coach Christian Ortiz said his team simply had to relax at the plate. That patience resulted in a three-run seventh inning to tie the game, 4-4.

“The kids were trying to do too much, and we had to just bring them down a little bit from the clouds and just make contact, and the ball is going to find the gap, and that’s what worked out for us late in the game,” said Ortiz.

Junior John Hernandez started the rally with a one-out walk and and trotted home on a triple to right-center by senior Justin Chevere. Senior Richard Matos plated Chevere, and the tying run scored when a two-out deep drive to center by senior Luis Espaillat was dropped.

Entering Sunday’s final, Latin Academy (15-2) had dealt Snowden its two losses.

“Us losing to them twice just brought a fire into us, and I knew we just couldn’t lose a third time,” he said.

Hernandez started the game at shortstop, but was summoned to the mound when Espaillat, the starter, began to experience arm soreness. Hernandez closed games all season, but despite his early entrance, he excelled, striking out the side twice, including in the eighth.

Advertisement

Ortiz said the comeback made this year’s win even sweeter.

“This [championship] was the best one so far,” he said. “I mean, just to have to face adversity and come back from behind in the seventh inning, it just shows how much fight the kids have in them. And they’ve been working hard all season for this, and it showed out in the last few innings.”

Lynn English 6, Medford 1 — Before Sunday’s Greater Boston League championship game against unbeaten Medford, first-year Bulldogs coach Esteban Paula reminded his team who they were playing for: former coach Doug Mullins, who passed away in October after a long battle with cancer.

So when Lynn English (7-2) took down the Mustangs (6-1), Paula felt immense pride in his team, which had rapidly matured from mistake-prone to league tournament champions.

“This game means a lot to me, because I know the love [Mullins] had for the guys. We dedicated this game for him, and I’m pretty happy [and] so excited that the guys, they could respond today and get the W.”

Angel Gonzalez threw a complete game, striking out seven to earn the win, and added a triple and an RBI at the plate. Mateo Rodriguez opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double.

“We just did the little things,” Paula said. “We just executed when we need to execute; when we got guys in scoring position, we responded.”

Advertisement

Altogether, it was night and day for the Bulldogs. Two weeks ago, they coughed up eight errors and walked 11 batters in a 13-0 loss to the Mustangs. Now Lynn English has won four straight games in four days, and looks like a whole new team.

“That was a huge difference about this game today, because we were prepared, and we were ready to go,” Paula said.

Lincoln-Sudbury 6, Waltham 1 — The Warriors (13-4) earned the win in the Dual County League semifinals behind Bobby Haarde, who went 3 for 3 with two triples, a double, two runs, and an RBI. Chase Parker added a home run and 2 RBIs. Robbie O’Connor gave up two hits in six innings while striking out nine.

North Andover 9, Lowell 0 — Brendan Holland threw a two-hit shutout and Andrew Perry was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs for the sixth-ranked Knights (12-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

St. Mary’s 4, Bishop Stang 0 — Aiven Cabral struck out 15 in a complete-game shutout as the 17th-ranked Spartans (15-5) blanked Stang in the Catholic Central Cup semifinals for their ninth straight win. Colby Magliozzi plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning with a double. St. Mary’s plays at No. 2 Austin Prep for the league title on Tuesday.

Boys’ lacrosse

Masconomet 10, Beverly 6 — Keo Kiriakos tallied two goals and two assists to pace the Chieftains (7-5) in the Northeastern Conference matchup. Will Neuenhaus also added a pair of scores, and Max Rosenbaum made 13 saves in net.

Advertisement

Softball

Lynn Classical 7, Everett 4 — The Rams (7-3) were led in the Greater Boston League Tournament semifinal win by the sister duo of Mekayla and Kylie Poisson, who each went 3 for 4. Izzy Faessley was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Woburn 9, Lexington 6 — The lead changed hands five times in the first three innings, but the No. 13 Tanners (12-0) came out on top in the Middlesex League Tournament semifinals. Morgan Barmash collected 4 RBIs while going 3 for 3. Bella Sgroi (2 for 4) added a triple and Cora Soderquist contributed a bunt single and 3 RBIs.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 5, North Andover 0 — Captain Reilly O’Brien (6-1, 6-2) prevailed at first singles to highlight a Merrimack Valley Conference home win for the unbeaten Warriors (12-0).

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, North Andover 0 — Jennie Wang (6-0, 6-0) swept at first singles and Evie O’Brien (6-0, 6-0) swept at third singles to power the Warriors (12-0) to a Merrimack Valley Conference road win.

Ethan Fuller also contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.







