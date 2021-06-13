President Biden and Jill Biden to meet with the Queen at Windsor Castle

The president and first lady will visit with the queen before traveling to Brussels for meetings with NATO and European Union leaders.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are scheduled to meet again with Queen Elizabeth II Sunday at Windsor Castle as part of the U.S. leader’s first foreign trip as president.

The world’s longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth has met with every U.S. president since Harry S. Truman, except Lyndon Johnson.

The British monarch last hosted a U.S. president in June 2019, when Donald Trump visited the country on a lavish state visit. The event stirred some debate because only a handful of U.S. presidents have received the honor of an official state visit.

On a previous visit, in 2018, Trump made headlines by walking in front of Elizabeth, 95, during an inspection of the royal guard, which was seen as a breach of protocol.

Sunday will be the second visit with the queen this weekend for Biden and the first lady. The queen, Prince Charles and Prince William joined leaders of the Group of 7 major industrialized nations on Friday for a reception and dinner, as the royal family made an unusually robust presence around the edges of the annual summit.

The royals played hosts to the leaders at the Eden Project, an environmental and educational center in Cornwall, England, about 35 miles from Carbis Bay, where the summit is being held.

In addition to the queen, Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne; and his eldest son, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and William’s wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; also attended.

Earlier Friday, the first lady visited a school in Cornwall with the Duchess of Cambridge.

The summit comes just two months after the death of Prince Philip, the queen’s husband of 73 years. But Elizabeth quickly resumed her schedule of public appearances. Friday marked her first meeting with any foreign leader since the start of the pandemic.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.



