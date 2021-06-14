The Brattle to reopen at last on July 2

The theater, which is operated by the Brattle Film Foundation, is a nonprofit. “During our closure, over 1,500 individuals contributed a total of more than $500,000,” the foundation’s executive director, Ivy Moylan, said in a statement. “This has enabled us to keep paying our staff, maintain our cinema space, and prepare to welcome everyone back to the movies.”

The Brattle Theatre has announced that it will reopen July 2. The landmark Cambridge moviehouse has been closed since March 2020, because of COVID-19.

Among the Brattle’s claims to fame is being where the “Bogie cult” around the actor Humphrey Bogart originated. So it’s fitting that the theater reopens with “Casablanca” (1942). During screenings of the film there in the 1950s and ‘60s, moviegoers would rise and join in when the “Marseillaise” is sung.

In a bow to the contemporary movie scene, the Brattle will also screen Justin Lin’s “Better Luck Tomorrow” (2002). That’s a nod to the June 25 release of “F9,” directed by Lin, the latest installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

From "Ham on Rye." Factory 25

For much of the past 15 months, the Brattle has been streaming movies via its Virtual Screening Room. A number of those films, as well as other notable releases from last year, will be shown in a series highlighting the best of 2020.

Among them are “Another Round,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Minari,” “Sound of Metal,” “Time,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “First Cow,” “Tenet,” “Lucky Grandma,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “Ham on Rye,” “Dick Johnson Is Dead,” “Miss Juneteenth,” and “Bacurau.”

Sidney Flanigan in "Never Rarely Sometimes Always." Focus Features via AP

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.