Glaxo agrees to $2.1 billion cancer-therapy deal with iTeos

GlaxoSmithKline will pay Cambridge-based iTeos Therapeutics as much as $2.1 billion to develop a potential immune therapy as the British drug maker rebuilds its pipeline of cancer drugs.

Glaxo and iTeos agreed to develop and commercialize the monoclonal antibody treatment, which is in early-stage trials against advanced solid tumors, they said in a statement Monday. ITeos will receive an upfront payment of $625 million, with additional milestone payments of up to $1.45 billion.

Shares of iTeos soared as much as 77 percent in trading before US markets opened. It ended the day up 37.29 percent, at $27.50.