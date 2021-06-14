Santosh Thomas to lead Virtusa

The private equity firm that controls Southborough-based IT outsourcer Virtusa Corp. has picked a new chief executive to run the firm and replace one of its founders. Virtusa announced that Santosh Thomas is taking over for cofounder Kris Canekeratne, who is leaving the company. Thomas most recently served as president of global growth markets at Cognizant, a tech outsourcer based in New Jersey. His LinkedIn profile shows that he worked for Cognizant for more than 20 years before leaving in September, and he is based in New York. Virtusa had been publicly traded until February, when private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia completed its acquisition of the company. It employs more than 22,000 people around the world, and it reported $1.3 billion in revenue for its last full year as a public company. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

RETAIL

Walton family members sell more than 16 million shares of Walmart stock

Members of the Walton family have sold 16.7 million shares of Walmart stock this year as they try to keep their stake in the world’s biggest retailer from ballooning amid the company’s stock buybacks. The Walton Family Holdings Trust sold $430 million worth over the past week, taking their total sales to almost $2.1 billion since Jan. 1, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The notifications were filed on behalf of second-generation family members Alice, Rob, and Jim Walton. The family owns about half of the retailer’s outstanding shares through the trust and their main investment vehicle, Walton Enterprises. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CREDIT CARDS

American Express to offer checking accounts to small businesses

American Express debuted its first-ever checking account as the card giant hopes to win over more US small businesses. The firm’s new checking account — which comes with an annual percentage yield of 1.1 percent — will target small enterprises across the United States, AmEx said in a statement Monday. The company also will begin offering as much as $150,000 in lines of credit to existing customers. AmEx is already a giant in the world of small business, counting itself as the top card issuer for those companies, and says that its portfolio is larger than those of its five closest competitors combined. The new offerings come after AmEx last year acquired Kabbage, a financial-technology company that focuses on offering loans to small businesses. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MEDICAL DEVICES

Philips recalling ventilation devices over cancer concerns

Philips recalled roughly 3.5 million ventilation devices used to treat sleep apnea and increased its cost estimate for addressing a defect that may cause cancer. The company said some of its ventilators use sound-abatement foam that may degrade into particles that could be ingested or inhaled and potentially have toxic and carcinogenic effects. Philips doubled its provision for expected costs related to the issue to $605 million. The recall is a setback for Philips as it shifts to focus entirely on health care products. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Top leaders leaving troubled electric truck startup

The top two executives at Lordstown Motors have resigned as problems at the Ohio electric truck startup mount. CEO Steve Burns and chief financial officer Julio Rodriguez stepped down, the company said early Monday, sending shares already down 40 percent this year tumbling more than 18 percent. The departures come less than a week after Lordstown cautioned that it may not be in business a year from now as it struggles to secure funding to begin full production. In a quarterly regulatory filing, the company said that the $587 million it had on hand as of March 31 isn’t enough to begin commercial production of its full-sized electric pickup, called the Endurance, at a former General Motors plant in Ohio near Youngstown. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

FOOD

Chobani launching product without sugar

Chobani ignited a frenzy in the late 2000s when it introduced the masses to Greek yogurt. Now it’s trying to start another trend to reinvigorate the category: yogurt without sugar. The closely held company says its new product, called Chobani Zero Sugar, is the first to eliminate the substance through a process that strips out the natural sugars in milk. The line, which will be broadly available in August, will use monk fruit and allulose as natural sweeteners. The brand already has low-sugar offerings with as little as 9 grams of sugar, but now it’s going even further to cater to health-conscious consumers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Owner of malls files for bankruptcy

Washington Prime Group, a real estate investment trust that operates enclosed malls and strip centers across the United States, filed for bankruptcy after the COVID-19 pandemic drove away shoppers. The Chapter 11 filing in Houston lets Washington Prime stay in business while it restructures its debts in a deal that it reached with certain creditors, according to the bankruptcy. The company, with assets estimated at $4 billion and debt of almost $3.5 billion, secured a bankruptcy loan of as much as $100 million to fund operations during court proceedings. Rent collections dried up and tenants filed for bankruptcy or went out of business as the pandemic spread around the nation in 2020. The Columbus, Ohio-based company, which has about 100 locations, began negotiating with its creditors last year and skipped a $23 million bond interest payment in February. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

BANKING

Bank of America opening branches in Kentucky for first time

Bank of America is opening retail bank branches in Kentucky for the first time as the largest US lenders eye expansion. The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank is adding three locations in Lexington, with plans for a fourth next year, according to a statement Monday. Since 2015, Bank of America has expanded into several new markets, including Denver, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh, with 90 new locations and more than 700 ATMs added in the past year and a half. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

GM planning more US battery factories

The president of General Motors says his company plans to announce more US battery factories later this week. Mark Reuss gave no details of where the factories would be located or exactly what they would manufacture. Company spokesman Jim Cain wouldn’t comment Monday on the announcements, but noted GM previously stated it would build more factories to add battery capacity as electric vehicles grow in sales. GM has set a goal to stop selling internal-combustion passenger vehicles by 2035. The factories would be in addition to two battery cell plants that the company announced in the past two years, both geared to ramp up production as GM rolls out 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025, with more than two-thirds sold in North America. — ASSOCIATED PRESS