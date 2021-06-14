Texans asked to conserve electricity as heatwave hits with power plants offline

(Bloomberg) -- The operator of the Texas power grid is asking for customers to cut back on electricity use this week as a heatwave grips the region while multiple power plants are out of service.

Generating plants with a combined capacity of 11,000 megawatts -- enough to power about 2.2 million homes -- are down for repairs, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a statement. Temperatures in Dallas are forecast to hit 98 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) on Thursday. Houston could hit 95.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” Woody Rickerson, Ercot’s vice president of grid planning and operations said in the statement. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”