Chrissy Teigen apologizes: ‘I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.’

“ Hi again ,” the cookbook author and former model wrote in her June 14 tweet, with a link to her full apology.

“As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?” she wrote on her Medium post. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

While she never mentions names on Medium, Teigen logged off Twitter on May 12 after apologizing to model/singer/reality show personality Courtney Stodden. Stodden had accused Teigen, in a video posted on TMZ, of cyberbullying, saying they experienced “so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old,” calling out the irony of Teigen citing her own negative experience as her reason for quitting Twitter in March. (Teigen rejoined three weeks later.)

“She sent me so many different tweets, private DMs, up to a couple years ago. It really affected me,” Stodden said in the video. “She’s never given me a chance to forgive her. It’s so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children.”

TMZ showed screenshots of Teigen’s mean tweets. In one, from 2011, she said Stodden taking a “dirt nap” was her fantasy. In another, in 2012, “i hate you.”

In what would be her last tweet for a month, Teigen wrote: “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

Then, Monday afternoon, she was back with her Medium post:

“It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. … I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’ Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. …

“I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. ... When I first started using social media, I had so much fun with it. I made jokes, random observations. ... I used it to snark at some celebrities,” she wrote on Medium.

“In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. … The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids. … AND GOT MORE THERAPY. ... Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me.”

Teigen told fans she doesn’t expect forgiveness, “only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change.”

Hours after she tweeted the post, it had more than 20K likes, and nearly 2,000 comments, including:

“Save the apology. Do the work. Volunteer at a shelter, work at a bullying hotline, go to counseling. DO something to educate yourself and better others.”

“Part of life’s journey is to mess up, reflect and grow. I’m proud of you for taking the time to reflect, it will make you a stronger mother, friend, and human

“This is as genuine an apology as one can give. @chrissyteigen does not deserve to live in worldwide contempt. I find both apologizes & forgiveness refreshing. Holding on to hate is exhausting.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.