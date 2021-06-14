‘Boo Boo’ the ‘South Shore Bear’ spotted in Marshfield

“The Bear has been sighted in the area of Traceys Path, Eames Way area,” Marshfield police wrote. “Please do not chase/follow the bear. Leave it be and let it move off on its own and keep pets on leashes while outside.”

The black bear wandering the South Shore, nicknamed “Boo Boo,” was spotted in Marshfield on Sunday, the latest stop for the bear, which has garnered widespread attention on social media, police said.

Residents had previously reported sightings of Boo Boo in Whitman, Hanson, Scituate, Hingham, Norwell, and Cohassett. Officials believe Boo Boo is between two and three years old and has been traveling in Bristol and Plymouth counties since mid-May.

Advertisement

Scituate police wrote in a Facebook post on June 7 that the bear is believed to be seeking a “suitable” habitat and a mate, and will likely move on to other areas of the state after not finding either in Scituate. Cohasset police said last week Boo Boo is likely headed to Wompatuck State Park.

Boo Boo’s travels have spawned the Twitter account @southshorebear, which has picked up 519 followers to date. The account chronicles Boo Boo’s journey across the South Shore, imagining stops on the bear’s travels and its inner monologue.

“The rain is really BEARing down on the South Shore right now, but all I’m thinking about is dinner at the Mamma Mia’s here in Marshfield. #EatSouthShore,” a recent post read.









Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.