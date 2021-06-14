Chicopee police officers help revive 2-year-old girl who wandered into swimming pool

Chicopee police officers were credited with saving the life of a 2-year-old girl who wandered off into a swimming pool on Saturday.
At 7:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Sara Jane Sherman Memorial Swimming Pool at 750 Meadow St. for a report of a missing 2-year-old girl, according to a post on the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook page.
“While at the park it appears that both parents thought the other had eyes on the child and in an instant she wandered off,” the Facebook post said. “As Officers responded the father began screaming that he found his daughter and jumped in the pool.”
Officer Jacek Wanat and Officer Flordamaris Delarosa drove over to the pool and found that the child was unresponsive and not breathing. With the assistance of Delarosa, Wanat began performing CPR on the girl, who then resumed breathing and started crying.
Police said the girl was alert when the Chicopee Fire Department took her to the hospital, and she’s expected to make a full recovery. The incident is under investigation. In the Facebook post, police credited the quick actions of the regional dispatch, the police department’s immediate response and the life saving measured performed by Wanat and Delarosa for saving the girl’s life.