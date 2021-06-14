Chicopee police officers help revive 2-year-old girl who wandered into swimming pool

Chicopee police officers were credited with saving the life of a 2-year-old girl who wandered off into a swimming pool on Saturday.

At 7:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Sara Jane Sherman Memorial Swimming Pool at 750 Meadow St. for a report of a missing 2-year-old girl, according to a post on the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook page.

“While at the park it appears that both parents thought the other had eyes on the child and in an instant she wandered off,” the Facebook post said. “As Officers responded the father began screaming that he found his daughter and jumped in the pool.”