Five finalists selected for ‘Lynnstallation’

Lynn is inviting community members to help choose a future public artwork in the downtown.
The city is commissioning the “Lynnstallation,” a signature outdoor artwork to be installed at the entrance to Lynn’s commuter rail station at Mt. Vernon and Exchange streets.
Five finalists were recently announced in a competition to choose an artist or artist group for the project. The city is now asking the public to help select the winner.
The works — all sculptures — can be viewed at lynnincommon.com. On June 24 at 5 p.m., the finalists will present their concepts and answer questions at a Zoom meeting. Afterward, through mid-July, Lynn community members will have the chance to vote online on the different concepts.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Council is assisting Lynn with the initiative. The five finalists received grants from the council to fully develop their proposals. The winner will earn a $75,000 award and create and install the selected sculpture this fall.
