Latino leaders demand greater representation on Boston School Committee

In a letter sent to a half-dozen mayoral candidates Monday morning, representatives of organizations including Amplify Latinx, the Boston Foundation, and the Greater Boston Latino Network suggested the city’s belated release of offensive text messages between the two school committee members was tactical.

More than 30 Latino leaders in Boston are urging Acting Mayor Kim Janey to immediately appoint two equity-focused Latino leaders to the Boston School Committee to replace those who resigned after a racially charged controversy.

School Committee Chair Alex Oliver-Dávila and member Lorna Rivera resigned amid controversy last week.

“We, the undersigned, want you to acknowledge the racial context underlying this course of events, which attempt to perpetuate the system inequities that have long plagued Boston Public Schools,” the Latino leaders wrote to the candidates. “We ask for a meeting with you to hear about your proposals to address our concerns.”

Signers of the letter include former School Committee member Miren Uriarte; Betty Francisco and Eneida Román, the cofounders of Amplify Latinx, which advocates for political representation and access to education; Karen Chacon of the Greater Boston Latino Network; and Aixa Beauchamp, Juan Fernando Lopera, and Juan Carlos Morales of the Boston Foundation’s Latino Equity Fund Advisory Committee.

With their outreach, the Latino leaders are signaling they do not intend to cede ground in the still-looming debate over permanent admissions changes to the exam schools, where Latino representation is lacking. Temporary changes to the city’s three elite schools — Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science — were driven by the pandemic, which halted entrance exams.

Next year’s incoming class was selected largely on grades, with seats allocated by student ZIP code, prioritizing low-income areas. The move has already boosted diversity at the schools, where entrance exams were long viewed as benefiting white students, but white and Asian students have sued over the changes, calling them discriminatory.

During a meeting about the policy changes last November, Oliver-Dávila and Rivera had been exchanging text messages generalizing about those viewed as beneficiaries of the previous admissions method.

“I hate WR,” Oliver-Dávila wrote, in reference to West Roxbury.

“Sick of Westie whites,” Rivera replied, a sentiment Oliver-Dávila echoed.

Opposition was coming from West Roxbury, the Boston neighborhood that most resembles a suburb and that has long sent a disproportionate share of students to Boston Latin, the most elite exam school.

The public release of those messages prompted an outcry from constituents — and a reaction from the Latino community that it was timed to implode a vote on making the exam school changes permanent. (The vote anticipated last week was postponed due to the controversy.)

“We believe that this leak was an attempt by status quo supporters to diminish the important work Alex and Lorna have done on the School Committee – and in particular their fight to ensure equitable access and opportunities for Black and Latino students, as well as English Language Learners,” the Latino leaders wrote. “This course of events also underscores the painful historical context of racism in our City.”

In their letters Monday, Latino leaders asked for new school committee members to be appointed before a decision is made solidifying changes to the admission policy, so there is not a “void” in Latino voices.

Oliver-Dávila and Rivera had specifically advocated for education equity, they said. As School Committee chair, Oliver-Dávila ensured the adoption of MassCore standards; changes in attendance, promotion and grading policies that aid in student retention; and the provision of the interpretation of School Committee meetings into nine major languages including ASL, the letters state.

Rivera, director of the Mauricio Gastón Institute and an associate professor of women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at UMass Boston, made her commitment to supporting educational access for Latino young people the foundation of her volunteer activities, they wrote.

Twenty percent of Boston residents — and 42 percent of Boston Public School students — are Latino, the signers note.

The signers also urged the acting mayor to “conduct a full investigation and public report into how these text messages were leaked, as whoever within City government did this presents an on-going risk and must be identified and terminated.”

The signers said they appreciate that Janey acknowledged “the racial context underlying this course of events,” and committed to appoint Latinos to the School Committee but requested a meeting on their requests.

They asked the acting mayor to “adopt immediate governance measures that address racist behaviors and accountability procedures for the School Committee, as well as safety and security supports, so that School Committee members can work in an environment that is free from harassment.”

They also asked each of the major candidates now running for mayor to commit to Latino representation in their administration, and to meet to discuss their plans to address Latino equity in the schools and on the School Committee and economic opportunities for the Latino community.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.