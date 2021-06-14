Man shot to death in incident involving police in Pittsfield, N.H.

A man was shot to death Monday in an incident involving police in Pittsfield, N.H., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

The brief statement from law enforcement did not say whether police were the source of the gunfire that killed the man. Local police referred comment to the attorney general’s office, which did not respond to requests for further information.

The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified, the statement said. No one else was injured.