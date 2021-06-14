Melrose woman, 25, drowns while snorkeling in Florida Keys

A 25-year-old Melrose woman drowned while snorkeling in the Florida Keys Sunday evening, police said.

Katherine Boukharov was pulled from the water at Bahia Honda State Park after several witnesses reported seeing her face down and motionless in the water, around 5:54 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders pulled her ashore and began CPR.

She was then taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon where she was pronounced dead, police said.