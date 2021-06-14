Mountain biker rescued in New Hampshire

Mathew Emanuelson, 24, of Silver Lake, N.H., was biking with his father on the Hurricane Trail on Black Cap Mountain when he collapsed and began having a seizure, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement.

A mountain biker who suffered a seizure was rescued in New Hampshire on Friday, officials said.

Fish and Game was notified at 4:30 p.m. and conservation officers, along with members of the North Conway Fire Department, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and SOLO Wilderness Medicine responded, officials said.

When rescuers reached Emanuelson, they walked him up the trail and he was then placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. He was then taken in an ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment, officials said.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.