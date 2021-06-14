Newton announces educational campaign to encourage clean recycling

The city also is seeking volunteers for a data collection effort to better understand how these services are functioning and how they can improve, Fuller said in a June 10 statement.

The effort will include new decals on recycling bins designed by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s “Recycle Smart” program to help remind people about which materials should go into the containers.

Newton is launching an educational campaign to encourage residents to clean up their recycling before putting it out on the curb, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“Help us provide recycling education to reduce recycling contamination while getting some exercise and spending time outside,” Fuller said. “[And] help us gather information that will inform decisions regarding Newton’s waste and recycling collection services.”

The city began asking residents in 2018 to make sure not to put items into recycling bins that shouldn’t be there — such as plastic bags and utensils, shredded paper, wood, and Styrofoam, Fuller said in a statement.

The city’s contract with Waste Management includes fines if Newton’s recycling is more than 10 percent contaminated. But with the help of residents, Newton has not paid fines for contaminated recycling since February 2019, she said.

“Waste reduction is important for the environment, and also because disposal costs are expected to continue to increase significantly in the next 10 years,” Fuller said.

The city is now looking for volunteers to collect data on residents’ recycling efforts, according to the statement.

Volunteers will walk neighborhood routes, place the MassDEP stickers onto bins, and document what is being placed into the recycling. Fines will not be imposed, she said.

The project, which began June 14, runs through mid-October. The city is looking for volunteers who will commit to walking a minimum of one route per week. Volunteers are needed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekday mornings.

Volunteers will need to pass a background check, according to Fuller.

“Our goal is to get a sticker on every bin in the City, so we’re looking for as many volunteers as we can get,” Fuller said.

Anyone with questions can contact the city at recycling@newtonma.gov. People interested in volunteering can complete an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/D3G7DYG.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.