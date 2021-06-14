Outdoor summer festivals liven up Malden Center

Malden is holding a series of free outdoor summer festivals in Malden Center in a bid to boost local businesses and give residents a chance to gather after a year of pandemic.

The festivals are being held every other Saturday through the end of August, featuring live music, cultural performances, artisan and craft displays, a car show, and other activities.

A main stage is erected in the Pleasant Street parking lot, with other events held at City Hall plaza and additional areas along Pleasant and Exchange streets. The festivals, which began June 12 and continue June 26, are a joint initiative of Mayor Gary Christenson’s office, the Malden Redevelopment Authority, and the Malden Chamber of Commerce.