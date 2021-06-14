Person shot Monday afternoon in Mission Hill

A person was shot Monday afternoon in Boston’s Mission Hill section, police said.
Boston police Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman, said officers were called around 1:50 p.m. to the area of 36 Fenwood Rd., where the victim was located.
That person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, McNulty said.
He had no immediate information on the victim’s age or gender. No arrests were reported.
This is a breaking story that will be updated if more information becomes available.