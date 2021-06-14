Police asking for the public’s help in solving the 1989 murder of Barbara Williams

To this day, her murder remains unsolved, and Boston police are asking the public’s help in solving the case.

Barbara Williams was crocheting in her bedroom of her first-floor apartment in Dorchester when she was fatally shot on Dec. 2, 1989.

Barbara Williams, 48, was fatally shot inside her first-floor apartment on Stanwood Street on Dec. 2, 1989. To this day, her murder remains unsolved

On Monday police posted a photo of Williams and information about her murder on the bpdnews.com website. According to the posting, investigators located ballistic evidence outside of Williams’s home and noted the damage to her bedroom window. Police determined that shots were also fired into the second-floor apartment, but Williams was the only one who was hit.

Advertisement

“Barbara Ann Williams was a mother and grandmother and the BPD unsolved Homicide Unit continues to seek the public’s help to solve this senseless crime,” police wrote in the posting. “Anyone with information, regardless of how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a difference to this now decades long investigation.”

Williams, 48, was living with her daughter Vanessa in the apartment at 96 Stanwood St. when she was killed, the Globe has reported.

According to the Globe, Williams worked as a night shift operator at Boston Edison, and she called in sick Dec. 2 because she had come down with the flu.

In a 1989 interview with the Globe, Vanessa Williams detailed the moments leading up to the shooting that took her mother’s life.

“We were watching ‘The Golden Girls,’ it was 9:25 because the show was almost over,” Vanessa told the Globe at the time. “I heard nine shots go off and by the time I got to the bedroom she was on the floor.”

“She said ‘call the police’ in this deep voice that didn’t sound like my mother. That was the last thing my mother said to me. I started pounding on her chest.”

Advertisement

“It was so devastating. I started crying, ‘Mommy, let me help you.’ I was pounding on her chest and trying to dig the bullets out. Five minutes later there was raging knocking on the door and the police arrived and they wouldn’t let me get near her. I think that’s when she died. That’s what happened that horrible Saturday night.”

At the time of her murder, the Globe reported that a neighbor said she saw two young men climb on the roof of a car and repeatedly fire into Williams’ bedroom window on that fateful night.

Anyone with information should contact Boston police at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.