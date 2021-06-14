A soggy start to the workweek, with sunshine returning Wednesday

Although it won’t rain all the time, showers are in the forecast through Tuesday.

Over the next couple of days, sunshine will be limited but some solar breakthrough will help to fuel showers and thunderstorms, especially Tuesday afternoon.

It was a gorgeous Sunday, but the weather has turned a bit dour with clouds and showers. Some areas have received close to an inch of rain west of Boston in this morning’s round.

Temperatures were 9 degrees above average Sunday, reaching a high of 85, but today will stay slightly below average generally in the upper 60s in the Worcester hills to low 70s elsewhere. The humidity is somewhat a factor to start the workweek. Dew points are going to be in the 60s the next couple of days. The type of humidity in the air you’ll notice, but not so bad that it’s considered tropical or oppressive, more just a stickiness to everything.

Most areas will see anywhere from a quarter to over an inch of rain by the time we get to Tuesday evening, and that’s really the last chance of any significant precipitation for several days. Rainfall totals remain about 10 percent below our average, but still certainly within the typical margin for this point in any given year. Some years are slightly wetter and some years are slightly drier but unless we have rainfall that’s way above average or way below, it’s not really that noticeable.

The sun rose this morning at 5:06 and 43 seconds, marking the earliest sunrise of the year. Tuesday, the sun will rise 3 seconds later and get progressively later thereafter all the way through until the second week of December. Our latest sunset of the year is still a couple of weeks away.

June 14 marks the earliest sunrise of the year. TimeandDate.com

On Wednesday, sunshine will return, blended with clouds as high pressure builds back in from Canada. Not only will you notice a return to blue sky but the humidity will drop, bringing us some very comfortable sleeping nights for the second half of the week.

Presently, I think it’s going to become quite warm for Saturday with some added humidity, and the warmth will continue into Sunday although we may see a drop in the muggies.

With one heatwave in the books and seven 90-degree days so far this year, there’s bound to be many more. Presently most of the heat looks to stay out west for the time being. From my standpoint, that’s a good thing.

The core of the heat will remain out west this week and into perhaps the end of the month. NOAA

Lastly, the official Atlantic hurricane season began two weeks ago. There is an area of disturbed weather off the Southeast coast that could become a tropical depression or even a weak tropical storm as it heads out to sea later this week. It’s just a reminder that as we head deeper into summer, we will definitely have to continue to keep an eye on the tropics.