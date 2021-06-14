Son accused of murdering 80-year-old mother in Lynn sent for competency evaluation

A Lynn man accused of murdering his 80-year-old mother in the home they shared was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital during his arraignment in Lynn District Court Monday.
Alfredo M. Paratore is charged with murder and a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf before District Court Judge Matthew J. Nestor. The judge also ordered the competency evaluation for the 49-year-old man who was taken into custody last Friday.
He is accused of killing his mother, Katharine S. Paratore, whose body was found in the home they shared at 112 Jenness St. in Lynn last Friday night. Katharine Paratore had suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office, which is prosecuting.
According to court records, Alfredo Paratore is the person who called law enforcement and he was later taken to an area hospital when he appeared to be overdosing on suboxone. Arriving officers said Katharine Paratore was dead for an extended period of time before they arrived at the single family home where she has been listed as the homeowner since 1980.
John Andrews, a Salem defense attorney, has been appointed by the Committee on Public Counsel Services to represent Paratore, records show.
Alfredo Paratore, who did not appear in court, is scheduled to return to court June 30.
