Supreme Court asks Biden administration for views on Harvard affirmative action case

Many colleges and affirmative action advocates have feared that with a majority conservative bench, the Supreme Court may be ready to overturn years of precedent on affirmative action and would be likely to take the Harvard case.

The Supreme Court asked the US acting solicitor general to file a brief in the case, pushing a potential hearing back further.

The Supreme Court on Monday indicated it is interested in hearing a challenge to Harvard University’s use of race in college admissions, but not just yet.

Lower courts have backed Harvard’s use of race in admissions and said that the college’s practices are in line with the law. Currently, colleges can consider race in a limited way in admitting students.

Unlike previous affirmative action challenges, which have been brought on behalf of white students, the Harvard case centers around whether Asian-American students are discriminated against because of affirmative action policies.

Students for Fair Admissions has sued Harvard, alleging that the Ivy League college gave Asian American applicants lower personal scores on traits such as kindness and leadership, and offered unfair preferences to white, Hispanic, and Black applicants.

The organization, led by Edward Blum, who has challenged affirmative action on behalf of white students in the past, asked the Supreme Court to review the case and more broadly bar race-conscious college admissions.

If Harvard stopped considering race in admissions, Black student enrollment would decline from 14 percent to 6 percent, and Hispanic student enrollment would decline from 14 percent to 9 percent, the college said.









