Wellesley nursing home holds memorial service for those lost to COVID-19

The Elizabeth Seton Residence recently held a memorial service to honor residents of the Wellesley nursing home who were lost to COVID-19, and to pay tribute to employees for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

More than 50 family members, staff, and residents gathered for the outdoor service. Officials at Elizabeth Seton Residence, a Catholic nonprofit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, said that 17 of its residents died of COVID-19, all in the early stages of the pandemic. They said no infections occurred after April 2020.

The service included music performed by the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra and the dedication of a tree in memory of the lives lost.