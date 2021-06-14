Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1, police say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a car during a protest in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, police said Monday.

The suspect was pulled from his car by protesters after the 11:39 p.m. Sunday crash and is now in custody and being treated for injuries at a hospital, police said on Twitter. Police did not say how the man was hurt or give the extent of his injuries. His motive was not immediately known.

There had been ongoing protests in Uptown since the June 3 shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old father of three, by members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force.