Christiane Amanpour, long-time international journalist at CNN, announces that she has ovarian cancer

“Like millions of women around the world, I’ve been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I’m now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I’m confident,” she said.

Christiane Amanpour, the chief international correspondent at CNN and an anchor at that network and at ABC News, announced on Twitter on Monday that she has ovarian cancer.

Amanpour, 63, urged women to get early screenings and “to always listen to your body.”

“I’m telling you this in the interest of transparency but in truth really mostly in a shoutout to early diagnosis, to urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scan we can, to always listen to your body, and of course to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Amanpour is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island and worked in broadcasting in Rhode Island in the early 1980s after graduation.

She began her career at CNN in 1983, becoming an international correspondent in 1990. She has reported on major news events from locations throughout the world and has interviewed a range of global leaders.

She has earned a number of televisions journalism awards, including nine Emmy awards, four George Foster Peabody awards, and two George Polk awards, among others. Queen Elizabeth made her a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2007.











