Mass. reports 9,933 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 9,933 to 8,281,433, state officials reported Monday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 15,438 were reported. With millions already vaccinated, the state’s massive campaign is slowing down. Mondays also tend to see the lowest number of shots reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 87.8 percent of the 9,427,350 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 4,310,989 first shots and 3,706,105 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 264,339 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

Advertisement

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,970,444.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.